Father and 4 others arrested for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

Five suspects, including the father of a 13- year-old girl have been arrested for sexually abusing the child in Nawalapitiya.

Police spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said four suspects, including the father of the child, were arrested on Monday.

He said a woman who had aided the crime was arrested yesterday by the Nawalapitiya Police, which had launched investigations into the incident.

All five suspects were produced before the Nawalapitiya Magistrate’s Court yesterday and have been remanded.

SDIG Ajith Rohana said six more suspects have been identified in connection to the crime and the Nawalapitiya Police has commenced investigations to apprehend them.

Stating that the sexual exploitation of children cannot be eradicated simply by punishing suspects, the Police spokesman said awareness must be created among the public in this regard.

He said there was a significant increase in incidents of child exploitation in Sri Lanka at present.

SDIG Ajith Rohana said, as a result, the Sri Lanka Police will conduct awareness programmes on sexual abuse and exploitation of children to prevent such incidents in the future.

He said the awareness programme will be headed by the Children and Women Bureau of the Sri Lanka Police. (Colombo Gazette)