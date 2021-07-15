China to donate another 1.6 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

China will donate another 1.6 million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo said the consignment will be delivered in the coming weeks.

The Embassy further said the vaccines are being provided to help further expedite Sri Lanka’s vaccination drive.

“We always remember all the support received from Sri Lanka when China was in trouble,” it tweeted.

The Sri Lankan Government had initially received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

It thereafter received two consignments consisting of 01 million and 02 million doses of the vaccine in early July.

Another two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on 11 July.

The vaccines were purchased by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka from the Chinese manufacturer. (Colombo Gazette)