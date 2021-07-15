Another 19 people detected with Delta in Sri Lanka

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Another 19 individuals have been detected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that the infected individuals have been identified from Colombo, Kilinochchi, and Jaffna.

He said the cases reported from Colombo have been detected in several areas under the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) and in Piliyandala.

Dr. Herath said a Navy officer is also among those detected with the Delta variant by last evening, but his area of service is yet to be verified.

Commenting on the situation in Sri Lanka pertaining to the highly transmissible Delta / Indian variant of the virus, Dr. Hemantha Herath said it was essential to stop the spreading of the variant.

Stating measures cannot be taken simply to address the variant, he said preventive measures must be taken to curtail the coronavirus as a whole.

The Deputy Director-General of Health Services warned that if the virus is not curtailed, then the Delta variant will emerge as the predominant variant of the virus in the future.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Sri Lanka on five people from the Dematagoda area in Colombo.

Thereafter, a 53-year-old woman from Madiwala was found to be infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Health officials are currently maintaining a watch for not only the Delta variant of the coronavirus but also for the newly detected Lambda variant of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)