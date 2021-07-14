Vision Care relocates and expands Wellawatte outlet to provide enhanced services

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest eye care solutions provider, unveiled its newly-revamped, more spacious Wellawatte outlet at its new location at No. 30, Galle Road, Colombo 06. The official opening ceremony was a low-key event held in accordance to the health guidelines given by the authorities.

The relocation and reopening of the Wellawatte outlet is in keeping with Vision Care’s objective of providing the best quality eye and hearing care solutions to their valued customers by delivering superior products and services as well as greater convenience through all their outlets. The outlet offers modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment and is manned by Vision Care’s well-trained, highly-experienced eye and hearing care professionals. It provides ample parking facilities together with large interior space that includes two eye testing units, hearing solutions and a wider selection of international eyewear brands. This means that customers traveling on Galle Road and living in the surrounding areas have the chance to access the latest eye and hearing care solutions as well as a wide array of world-renowned brands for sunglasses and frames. They are able to choose from top global brands for men and women such as Ray Ban, Vogue, Emporio Armani, Polaroid, Vintage, Polarsun, Carrera, Michael Kors, Prada, Bvlgari, Coach, Oakley, Gucci, Porsche and many others.

Harsha Maduranga – General Manager of Vision Care stated, “Despite the pandemic situation in the country, Vision Care has been mapping out plans to expand and upgrade our network in Sri Lanka when the time is right. We feel this is the time to move ahead with our plans to connect better with our existing and potential customers. This relocated Wellawatte outlet is the latest addition to our growing list of state-of-the-art outlets. I am sure that the outlet’s prominent location and world-class facilities will serve the customers in the area well. Given the risk of travelling these days, we are happy to bring our services to our customers’ doorstep so that eye and hearing care of international quality is just a short distance away for them.”