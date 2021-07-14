Three fake cops arrested

Three suspects who had posed as Police officers and had robbed people of their jewellery and money have been arrested by the Wattala Police.

Police spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspects are residents of Kurunegala, Wattala, and Sedawatta.

Investigations have revealed that one suspect was in possession of a Police Identity card, which he had used to carry out the robberies.

The suspects have used the Police ID to claim they are Police officers and have handcuffed people, taken them to a less crowded place and have stolen their jewellery and money.

SDIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects have targeted people travelling on motorcycles and three-wheelers.

He said 17 such robberies have been reported from the Wattala, Modara, and Wellampitiya Police areas.

The Wattala Police have recovered 40 grams of gold Jewellery from the suspects’ possession, while they have also seized two motorcycles and two sets of handcuffs that were used to carry out the robberies.

The Police spokesman said the three suspects will be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)