S&T Interiors completes World Trade Centre refurbishment

S&T Interiors – a joint venture of the Hayleys Group and S&T Oman announced the completion of the LKR 868 million refurbishment of the iconic commercial towers (public areas) at the World Trade Centre (WTC). The two [02] year project which commenced in 2019 included the refurbishment of 66 floors in both towers, consisting of the podium, lower block, car park lift lobbies, and rear entrance.

The refurbishment of the landmark WTC building was commissioned to ensure the property remains on-trend and competitive – enhancing the brand image to remain in-line with iconic global properties associated with WTC. Particularly with the ongoing construction of commercial properties around Colombo, the new refurb offers modernized interiors created to enhance the work atmosphere and convenience for its tenants. Moreover, S&T Interiors has delivered, on-time and in full – understanding the direct correlation between meeting delivery deadlines and property profitability for its owners.

Speaking with S&T Interiors, Head of Strategy & Finance – Chinthaka Jayathilaka noted: “We are pleased to have been selected as the interior contracting partner for this refurbishment of the landmark WTC building. Whilst working towards providing a quality interior design fit-out, we have ensured that the atmosphere and spaces are in-tune with the upmarket tenants and visitors to the premises, as well as showcased as a modern design marvel for the onlooker”.

Concluding, CEO,World Trade Center Colombo – Pravir Samarasinghe, stated: “WTC is a landmark workplace based in the heart of Colombo for many businesses. The composition and construction of the building was created using global standards and materials and the recent refurbishment stays true to the same quality WTC is known for. Staying in-line with this quality standard, we are pleased to have worked with S&T as their capabilities and values are aligned with our own. The resultant of the partnership is a great interior fit-out for those that occupy the commercial spaces.”

S&T Interiors – Sri Lanka’s most exclusive turnkey contracting and interior fit-out company, commenced operations in Sri Lanka in November 2014 as a joint venture between the Hayleys Group and S&T Oman. The company primarily concentrates on hotel and commercial interiors. S&T Interiors Sri Lanka stands as a game changing front runner in interior fit-out contracting services that is rapidly raising the bar in terms of quality, and attention to detail on a commercial scale.