Sri Lanka’s Communiqué PR bags the Bronze Award for ‘Startup of the Year’ at the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Awards

Communiqué PR – Sri Lanka’s very own public relations and strategic communications consultancy – was recently recognised by The Globee Awards as a Bronze Award winner in the ‘Startup of the Year’ category at the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

The coveted Golden Bridge Awards annually recognises and honours extraordinary achievements – in business and innovation – across every industry worldwide. All organisations operating anywhere in the world – whether small or big, public or private, for-profit or nonprofit – are eligible to participate in the awards under a wide range of categories that have been updated to reflect the changing roles and responsibilities of businesses today.

The 13th edition of the Golden Bridge Awards witnessed the participation of businesses and companies from all corners of the globe, with over 85 judges presiding over the selection process. The judging criteria took into account every aspect of business including organisational performance, products and services, creativity and innovation, workplace management, public relations, customer satisfaction programmes, and much more – resulting in the much-awaited announcement of the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners of the 2021 edition.

Commenting on the company’s noteworthy achievement, Director of Communiqué PR Krishanthi Dhayalan, stated: “Winning the Bronze award has left us elated yet humbled, and we are deeply indebted to Globee Awards for the grand opportunity to participate in this prestigious global event. As a startup that just turned two, we are filled with a tremendous sense of appreciation for the incredible journey that has led to this very moment, and are absolutely fired-up for what is yet to come!”

She further added: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support and patronage of our wonderful partners, clients and friends without whom this accomplishment just would not have been possible! As more and more people become aware of the crucial importance of PR in the current global environment, you can be assured that Communiqué PR is out there to revolutionise the industry and provide value every step of the way!”

Communiqué PR is a Sri Lankan public relations consultancy that is solely dedicated to providing strategic and tailor-made communications solutions for all its clients. Its offerings are centered around modern PR (a confluence of traditional and digital PR), ongoing media relations and influencer relations, reputation building and brand positioning, crisis management and response, and so much more!

The company is best known for its creative approaches and breakthrough campaigns, and is sincerely committed to empowering clients to seamlessly navigate the ever-evolving world of PR. The creative, dynamic and innovative individuals at Communiqué PR strive tirelessly to analyse and craft clever and proactive strategies that exceed expectations.

For more information about Communiqué PR and its valuable host of services, please visit www.communiquesl.com.