Sri Lanka beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in the Central Asian qualifier for the Senior Asian Volleyball Championship today.

The Central Asian qualifier was held at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

Sri Lanka beat Uzbekistan 3/0 (25/23 – 25/13 – 25/22).

With the win Sri Lanka will compete in the 21st Senior Asian Volleyball Championship to be held from September 12 to 19 in Japan.