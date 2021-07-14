SANASA Life and General Insurance partner to help frontliners through “Mawbima Surakimu – COVID Paradamu” initiative

SANASA Life Insurance Company, a leading Life Insurance provider in Sri Lanka, has partnered with SANASA General Insurance Company to support frontliners of the Police and Colombo Municipal Council as part of their “Mawbima Surakimu – COVID Paradamu” initiative where 1,000 face shields were distributed to help protect Police personnel and municipal workers when carrying out their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. A simple ceremony to hand over the face shields was graced by the presence of SANASA Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer Indika Kiriwandeniya, SANASA General Insurance Chief Executive Officer Wasantha Perera, members of the Police as well as officials of the Colombo Municipal Council.

SANASA Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer Indika Kiriwandeniya stated, “At SANASA Life, we have always deeply appreciated the tireless efforts of the frontline heroes such as the healthcare workers, Police, Armed Forces, and municipal council workers in the battle against the pandemic. That is why we’re giving them the equipment to help them to stay safe as they carry out their duties through these difficult times.” SANASA General Insurance Chief Executive Officer Wasantha Perera stated, “As the pandemic continues across the country, we all must do our part to help the frontline heroes to stay safe at all times. We are happy to tie up with our parent company SANASA Life Insurance to make this a successful initiative by helping those who are risking their lives to protect us from this pandemic. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are ready to step forward to help protect the people and minimize the spread of the virus.”

Earlier this year, SANASA Life Insurance Company made history by becoming Sri Lanka’s first-ever company to reinstate the life insurance policies of over 21,000 policyholders. These life insurance policies had lapsed as the policyholders were unable to pay their premiums due to their financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. SANASA Life Insurance stepped forward to help these policyholders by allocating several million Rupees to settle all pending premiums. As a result, these customers’ life insurance policies are now reactivated and they have the necessary protection to move forward with their lives and businesses as the country gradually emerges from the pandemic situation.

SANASA Life Insurance has been in the field of insurance in Sri Lanka for nearly 30 years. It was established for the purpose of giving relief to the people of rural areas who met with accidents. SANASA General Insurance Company Limited (SGIC) was launched on 1st July 2019 as a subsidiary company of the SANASA Life Insurance Company. SGIC’s expertise is mainly based on micro and agriculture insurance which are timely requirements of an emerging market in Sri Lanka.