Public not fully prepared to face a fourth wave

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The public are not fully prepared to face the fourth wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said.

Secretary to the Association M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that there are talks of a possibility of another wave of the virus emerging in the country.

He said Sri Lanka is on alert and is keeping track of world developments, while it is also preparing in the event of such an outbreak.

“The public needs to realize that the virus cannot be eradicated. They need to understand that we are not Covid -free but are in an era of living with Covid, “ he explained.

Baalasooriya further urged the public to get fully vaccinated, adding that they should not disregard the health guidelines just because they have been vaccinated.

The PHI Association Secretary also said that however, the public cannot rely simply on vaccines as the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines is yet to be completely determined.

Baalasooriya said also due to the virus continuously mutating, people cannot be certified as fully protected.

“Experts believe the vaccine will reduce the death rate and seriousness of the illness. But the risk of a spread still exists,” he said.

He warned that people can get infected even if they are vaccinated, and therefore should not disregard but must strictly adhere to the health guidelines.

Baalasooriya said it was essential to follow the health guidelines especially now, at a time when the country has relaxed the travel restriction. (Colombo Gazette)