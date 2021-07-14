Nations Trust WNPS public lecture to discuss ‘Managing Human-Wildlife Conflict Involving Iconic Species’

Nations Trust Bank, in partnership with the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS), Sri Lanka will host a webinar on ‘Managing Human-Wildlife Conflict Involving Iconic Species’ as part of the monthly ‘Nations Trust WNPS Public Lecture’ series. The July lecture featuring Australian Ecologist Dr. Desley Whisson will be held on the 15th of July at 6 p.m. via Zoom and FB Live.

Dr. Whisson is a terrestrial wildlife ecologist and Senior Lecturer in Wildlife and Conservation Biology at Deakin University, Australia. She conducts applied research on iconic wildlife species, working very closely with Koalas, to develop effective management strategies and resolve human-wildlife conflicts. During this lecture, Dr. Whisson will use the Koala as a case study to discuss the challenges of managing iconic species as well as the pros and cons of translocation and fertility control, and the need for proactive and scientifically-based management strategies.

Commenting on the Bank’s passion for nature Theja Silva, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Nations Trust Bank said, “Promoting conservation has always been one of the core pillars of the Bank’s sustainability strategy. Our longstanding partnership with WNPS has helped address many environmental issues by promoting quality research and knowledge dissemination through the WNPS publications as well as the monthly lecture series. The Nations Trust WNPS Public Lecture series has managed to bring in environmental experts from around the world and are becoming more and more popular. The demand for these lectures, especially among the younger generation, is a testament to the success of the efforts made by Nations Trust Bank to encourage the next generation in Sri Lanka to work towards conservation.”

Those interested in attending the July lecture with Dr. Desley Whisson can register online at https://forms.gle/67vSKzH2uwXozkQq9 and join the Zoom or FB live discussion at 6 p.m. on the 15th of July. Please visit https://www.wnpssl.org/events/lectures/ for more details.

Dr. Whisson has published over 80 scientific papers, a book and several book chapters, on research conducted in Mexico, North America and Australia. She also serves on several expert panels advising the Australian government on Koala management.

