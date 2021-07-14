Entire country likely to be opened up in September

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka is likely to be completely opened up by September, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

General Silva told Colombo Gazette that there is a possibility of opening up the country, as the population eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine would have obtained at least one dose of the vaccine.

Stating that however, this depends on the current situation at the time, he said we are dealing with a virus that keeps continuously changing and bringing forth new developments.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said as the situation cannot be predicted, it cannot be confirmed at present that the country will be completely reopened by September.

In the event the total eligible population is administered with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, then there is a possibility of completely reopening the country, he said.

General Shavendra Silva said he believes if so, there is a possibility to open up the country by September. (Colombo Gazette)