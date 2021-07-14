Drastic reduction noted in PCR tests

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A drastic reduction has been observed in PCR tests conducted by the health authorities in Sri Lanka.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said PCR tests have been reduced to 75% at present.

Secretary to the Association M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that first-line contacts are not being subjected to PCR tests anymore.

He warned that this could lead to the COVID-19 virus spreading to more people and the emergence of new clusters.

“The virus cannot be eradicated. This has been acknowledged by the World Health organization as well,” the PHI Association Secretary said.

Baalasooriya said this was due to the various mutations and variants of the coronavirus being constantly detected at present.

He said therefore it was essential for the public to adhere to the health guidelines, as the risk of spread continues to exist. (Colombo Gazette)