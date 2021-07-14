Army to vaccinate people over 30-years at Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre

The Army is to vaccinate people over 30-years of age in the Western Province at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre from tomorrow (Thursday).

The Army said that the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre from tomorrow (Thursday), between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm until further notice.

Proof of permanent residence in the Western Province by way of producing the National ID Card (NIC) with an electricity or telephone bill or a copy of the electoral list or a residential proof from the Grama Niladhari is required to receive the vaccine at the new community vaccination centre at the Viharamahadevi park.

Meanwhile, the Army-managed community vaccination centre at the Werahera-based 1 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps Regiment HQ will continue.

However, the Battaramulla ‘Diyatha Uyana’ community vaccination centre will cease to function beginning Thursday (15) until it resumes operations again on Monday (19 July) at 8.30 am and continues on Wednesday (21). (Colombo Gazette)