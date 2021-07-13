Woman kills baby and sets body on fire

A woman has been arrested for killing her newborn infant in Kantale yesterday.

Police spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect is a 35-year-old mother of three.

Investigations have revealed that the woman was residing alone with her three children after her husband had left for employment overseas four years ago.

He said further investigations have revealed that the woman had conceived through an illicit affair and had delivered the baby at her residence last evening.

Thereafter, she had murdered the newborn and had disposed of the body by setting fire to it.

The woman has been arrested by the Kantale Police, while the Magisterial inquiry and postmortem will be conducted today. (Colombo Gazette)