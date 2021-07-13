Sri Lanka to receive 1.5 million Moderna jabs this week

Sri Lanka is to receive 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, the Government announced today.

The vaccines are to be delivered to Sri Lanka through the COVAX facility, State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said.

Moderna was given emergency use approval in Sri Lanka last month.

The use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as the second jab for those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, was also approved by the Health Ministry’s Advisory Committee last month.

Earlier this month President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Moderna vaccine will be administered in the Kandy District. (Colombo Gazette)