No move to ban the BBS

The Cabinet sub-committee on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks has not recommended proscribing the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization, the Government said today.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana told the media today that having looked into different aspects, the Cabinet sub-committee on the Easter attacks has not recommended the prohibition of the BBS.

He said the prohibition was only highlighted in the report by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the attacks.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and other law enforcement authorities will make their own assessment of the PCoI report, the Minister said.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana went on to say that as the investigations are ongoing, the Cabinet sub-committee will have to wait for the final outcome of the investigations.

He added that based on the outcome, the Government will determine whether or not to ban the Bodu Bala Sena organization and will take necessary action in this regard.

Eleven other organizations in Sri Lanka have been proscribed following the Easter Sunday attacks. A majority of the organizations are Muslim-based outfits. (Colombo Gazette)