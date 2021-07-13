Mövenpick Hotel Colombo launches “E-Gift Vouchers:

Guests can now gift their loved ones an indulgence of gourmet meals as the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo introduces “E-Gift Vouchers”, via Gourmet by Mövenpick, the hotel’s popular food delivery platform.

The website offers a range of vouchers starting from Rs. 3,000 going all the way up to Rs. 10,000, all redeemable on www.gourmet.movenpickcolombo.com

Gourmet by Mövenpick was launched in July 2020 last year, during the pandemic, giving customers the opportunity to experience world-class cuisine with just a click. Delivered safely to your home, the platform soon expanded, offering Swiss desserts, family meals and some Asian favourites from the Robata Grill and Lounge.

In addition, to celebrate their one-year “Gourmet anniversary”, Gourmet by Mövenpick launched the E-gift voucher option where your loved ones can enjoy a meal from the comfort of their home. Perfect for corporate gifting options and also ideal for anyone living overseas, interested in gifting something special to their loved ones at home. Simply redeem your voucher by ordering your favourite meals and of course cakes via the Gourmet website.