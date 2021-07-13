LTTE supporter deported from Qatar detained by TID

An LTTE supporter who was deported from Qatar has been detained by the Terrorism Investigations Department (TID).

The Police said the suspect was deported from Qatar for promoting the LTTE.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was detained after undergoing 14 days quarantine at a facility in Mullaitivu.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had fled to Qatar in 2009 and had aided and promoted LTTE ideologies since then.

The TID had informed the INTERPOL and had obtained a Blue Notice against the suspect, after which he had been deported to Sri Lanka.

SDIG Ajith Rohana said upon the suspect’s arrival to Sri Lanka he had been placed in mandatory quarantine and had been arrested by the TID after the completion of his quarantine process yesterday.

The Police spokesman said the suspect who is a 41-year-old resident of Trincomalee, will be detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for interrogations.

The TID is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)

