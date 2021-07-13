Japan to provide 1.45 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Sri Lanka

Japan has decided to provide approximately 1.45 million doses of the AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured in Japan to Sri Lanka through the COVAX Facility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka from Japan during the coming weeks.

This decision has been taken in response to the request by the Government of Sri Lanka and as a part of Japan’s support for ensuring equitable access to safe and effective vaccines for as many people as possible in the fight against COVID-19, the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka said today.