Government to promote use of electric vehicles

The Government has decided to promote the use of electric vehicles in Sri Lanka.

According to the Department of Motor Traffic, the number of motor vehicles that have been registered by the end of the year in 2020 has exceeded 08 million.

A considerable portion of those vehicles are older than 10 years and it has been identified that a lack of proper maintenance of such old vehicles leads to poisonous gas emissions.

It has also been confirmed by several researches carried out by the University of Moratuwa with a few other institutions that 60% of air pollution in Sri Lanka is caused by vehicular emissions.

The Cabinet said, as a result, attention has been drawn to utilize renewable energy even for vehicular operations since the immediate implementation of renewable energy projects is one of the foremost actions taken by the Government at present.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution presented by the Minister of Environment to prepare a strategic plan to promote the use of electric vehicles in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)