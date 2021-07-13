Government expects proper enforcement of law over child sex racket

The Government expects the law to be properly implemented in connection to the incident of the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl in Mount Lavinia, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

The Cabinet co-spokesman told the media today that the law must be properly enforced irrespective of the social status of the suspects arrested in connection to the offence.

He further said all possible action must be taken in order to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Meanwhile, commenting on the websites that are used to exploit underage children, the Minister said action must be initiated against such websites.

He pointed out that such websites are leading to incidents that destroy families and the lives of innocent victims.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said a programme must also be implemented to regulate such websites.

The online sex trafficking ring that was operated from Mount Lavinia using a 15-year-old girl was busted by the Police in June.

A total of 41 suspects, including the victim’s mother, several politicians, and a cardiologist attached to the Sri Lanka Navy have been arrested thus far on charges of sexually exploiting the girl and aiding the online sex trafficking ring.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Children and Women Bureau, and several other Units of the Police Department, including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). (Colombo Gazette)