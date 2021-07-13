Five arrested for posting porn images of ex-lovers online

Five suspects have been arrested for publishing pornographic materials of their ex-lovers on various social media platforms.

Police spokesman Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said that a trend has emerged of suspects retaliating against their ex-partners by publishing their nude pictures and videos on social media when their partners are set to get married.

He said a number of complaints have been received in this regard over the last few days, following which five suspects have been arrested thus far.

The suspects include a 26-year-old from Pita Kotte, a 26-year-old from Rajagiriya, a 23-year-old from Pujapitiya in Kandy, and a 39-year-old from Piliyandal on charges of publishing nude pictures of their ex-lovers on social media.

A 31-year-old man from Gampaha has been arrested on charges of hacking into a woman’s social media profile and including pornographic material.

SDIG Ajith Rohana said the Police have taken into custody the suspect’s mobile phones and laptops used to commit the offence.

He warned the public to refrain from engaging in such conduct, adding that legal action will be initiated against those found to have committed such crimes. (Colombo Gazette)