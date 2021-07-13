Covid vaccination drive to be rolled out in Kalmunai

The Government today insisted that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out in the Kalmunai area in the Ampara District soon.

The vaccination drive is yet to be commenced in the Kalmunai area, despite a total of 2920 Covid cases and 58 deaths being reported since March 2020, and 38 deaths alone being reported during the prevalent third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told the media today that the Health Sector has implemented the vaccination programme by identifying the seriousness of cases in each area.

Stating that the Kalmunai area was discussed during the last Cabinet meeting, the Minister said an extra amount of vaccine doses will be dispatched to the area.

“Sri Lanka is expected to receive more vaccines within the next two weeks, which will amount to nearly 4 million doses of vaccines having been received by the end of July,” he said.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said a substantial amount of the vaccine doses from the stock of vaccines received during this period will be dispatched to roll out the vaccination drive in Kalmunai. (Colombo Gazette)