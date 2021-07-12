UAE extends ban on flights from Sri Lanka till 21st July

Emirates has extended the suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 21, ARN News reported.

The Dubai-based carrier said the decision is in line with UAE government directives.

It added that passengers who have connected through these four countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” the airline said in a statement on its website.

The suspension of passenger services from India to the UAE came into effect on April 24 (11:59 pm), while flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal were suspended from May 13. (Colombo Gazette)