Limited buses and trains to operate between provinces

Limited public bus and train services will operate between the provinces from Wednesday, mainly for essential services, the Government said today.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said that steps will be taken to resume limited public transport services between the provinces.

He said that the limited public transport will be used for essential services.

Amunugama said that those travelling in public transport operating between the provinces will be required to submit documentation to confirm they are travelling on essential work.

A travel ban between the provinces is currently in force. (Colombo Gazette)