Duminda Silva meets Prime Minister at Temple Trees

Duminda Silva, a former Parliamentarian and convicted murderer who was recently pardoned, met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today.

Duminda Silva posted images of the meeting on his Facebook page.

Silva was granted a presidential pardon last month and was set free.

He was convicted over the murder of Presidential Advisor Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra in 2011.

The Colombo High Court sentenced Duminda Silva to death on September 8, 2016 for the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

However, in 2019 when the current administration took over there had been strong speculation that Duminda Silva will be freed.

A petition was also signed last year by several Government Parliamentarians seeking a pardon for Silva. (Colombo Gazette)