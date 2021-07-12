Chilaw Urban Council Chairman granted bail

Chilaw Urban Council Chairman Thushan Abeysekera was granted bail today after being arrested over an assault incident.

Abeysekera was arrested for allegedly assaulting two people in the Chilaw town.

According to the Police, Abeysekera and another individual had assaulted two people last night in the Sedawatta area in the Chilaw town.

The two people were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Abeysekera was arrested and produced in court today and released on bail.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)