Another consignment of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Another consignment of Pfizer vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka today, the Government said.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by Sri Lanka arrived this morning.

On 5th July the first consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka was expected to receive 78,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine thismonth.

The Government had announced earlier this month that it will import 05 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this year.

On 7th May, the Advisory Board of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)