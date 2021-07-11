N-able Announces Key Leadership Appointments as it Prepares For The Next Phase of Growth

N-able (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka’s premier Information and Communications Technology services provider, today announced key appointments within its leadership team, as it gears up for the next phase of growth in a post pandemic world.

Asanka Bimal Rajasinghe will assume duties as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of N-able, while Rajitha Wickramasinghe will take on the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Prasad Kularatne will be appointed as the Chief Technical Advocate (CTA).

Counting over 50 years of collective experience in Information and Communications Technology between them, Asanka, Rajitha and Prasad were part of the founding team of N-able in 2008 along with Peter D’Almeida. The trio have grown within the company and shared in its success of building the business from an initial investment of Rs. 30 million into a Rs. 3 billion enterprise.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Asanka as the new CEO of N-able, in addition to having a deep understanding of the unique company culture, he brings with him a wealth of experience. Rajitha and Prasad who take on the roles of CTO and CTA in the leadership team, are two expert engineers, who are amongst the best that Sri Lanka has to offer. We are confident that Asanka together with the leadership team will continue to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders.” said, Buddhike Illangatillake, Chairman / Managing Director of N-able.