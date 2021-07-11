Inter-province travel permitted for medical reasons, funeral of close relative

Inter-province travel will be permitted for medical reasons and to attend the funeral of a close relative.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the inter-province travel ban is still in force.

He said that crossing provincial borders is permitted for essential services.

The Police Spokesman said that crossing borders will also be permitted for medical reasons and to attend the funeral of a close relative.

DIG Ajith Rohana also noted that revised health guidelines have been issued by the Director General of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

The coronavirus restrictions have been further relaxed permitting places of worship to open, weddings to be held and swimming pools to operate.

The revised health guidelines were issued with effect from yesterday (10th July). (Colombo Gazette)