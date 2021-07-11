Allianz Insurance and HSBC Sri Lanka partner to offer world-class insurance products to HSBC Premier customers

Allianz Insurance Limited (Allianz Lanka) has entered into an agreement with HSBC Sri Lanka to offer the bank’s affluent customers two world-class insurance products with flexible 0% installment plans, namely Global Health Medical Insurance that provides high quality healthcare services worldwide, and Student Companion to provide insurance solutions for students travelling overseas for education. These new offerings are part of a 10-year exclusive bancassurance distribution agreement signed between the Allianz Group and HSBC covering key markets in Asia such as Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Sri Lanka.

In recent times, increases in the cost of living and unexpected medical expenses due to the pandemic, have put pressure on many customers and their families. Due to these uncertainties, customers are looking for the assurance of a safety net, which protects their loved ones, both locally and overseas. Value added services such as international family care support with access to advice from overseas doctors/international care specialists have proven to be even more valuable today for customers.

The ‘Global Health Medical Insurance’ cover allows HSBC’s Premier customers to enjoy world-class health care with an exclusive cover ranging from US$ 800,000 to US$ 1,500,000 at a special annual premium from Allianz Insurance.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, HSBC Premier customers are covered for unexpected medical emergencies, including all necessary medical, surgical treatment and services required on the order of a physician for COVID-19 related treatment when admitted as a registered in-patient to a hospital or quarantine centers.

When traveling overseas, HSBC Premier customers are covered for hospitalization for elective treatments, medical evacuation and repatriation. Kidney dialysis, cancer treatment and more are also included, however subject to the terms and conditions of the policy. This facility is offered with 24/7 assistance and allows direct claim settlement at the Hospital.

Premier customers are also eligible for a special 12.5% discount on premiums for families with three or more members.

With the pandemic still being prevalent in many countries, parents are faced with much anxiety about their children’s future, especially expenses and insurance needs when sending their children overseas on higher education. The exclusive travel insurance plan namely ‘Student Companion’, gives parents the peace of mind that their children are protected and can stay on track to follow their dreams and achieve their goals while overseas. HSBC Premier customers can opt for a Student Companion travel insurance plan ranging from US$ 50,000 to US$ 200,000 at a special annual premium offered by Allianz Insurance. Students are covered for hospitalization, loss of baggage and passport, expenses for accident to sponsor, expenses for family visit and other incidental expenses, tuition fees in the event of hospitalization, emergency dental pain relief due to accident, with quick disbursement of claims. Pre-Trip Information Services Embassy referrals, 24-hour Medical Assistance Services, weather and exchange rate information assistance, emergency message transmission assistance, arrangement of hotel accommodation in case of an emergency and Interpreter referral, are also among the services offered.

HSBC Premier customers can enjoy the flexibility of paying their annual insurance premiums with 0% interest on installments of Rs. 30,000 and above made upfront at the Allianz Lanka Head Office and Allianz Customer Care Centre – Borella. Customers residing outside Colombo, can avail the same when they purchase policies from Allianz Lanka branch offices, using the payment link that will be emailed to them by the insurer. This is part of Allianz Lanka and HSBC Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to extend the convenience and security of online payments to more people around the country.

Commenting on this, Gany Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited said, “Consumers and businesses around the world are very conscious about the current global health environment and the financial implications it brings. As a responsible insurer who always strives to help secure people’s lives and give them courage by being behind them for what is ahead, we believe we have a greater responsibility to support them during these trying times in relation to their global health and wellness needs. In addition to this, we believe in giving them the assistance and assurance they would require when sending their children overseas on higher studies. Therefore, we are happy to partner with HSBC Sri Lanka to offer the bank’s Premier customers world-class insurance products and we look forward to seeing customers utilise the protection and benefit from it.”

Nadeesha Senaratne, Country Head of Wealth & Personal Banking, HSBC Sri Lanka commented “Our customers lead international lives and need access to the best possible medical care both at home and overseas. Private medical facilities are often prohibitively expensive and local hospitals may be unable to undertake the treatment needed. Therefore, we have partnered with Allianz Insurance to offer our customers and their family an exclusive Global Health Insurance cover to provide them with access to the best possible healthcare. We have also made Global Insurance more affordable with our flexible payment plans on HSBC Premier Credit Cards.”

The benefits and privileges being offered through this partnership reflect Allianz Lanka and HSBC Sri Lanka’s shared commitment to supporting their customers during these times of adversity. Working together, they will continue to roll out similar initiatives to deliver greater value to consumers and businesses around the country.

For more information, HSBC customers can speak to their Relationship Manager or SMS INS<space>health to 4774.