Muslims in Sri Lanka to celebrate Haj on 21 July

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate Haj (Eid al-Adha) on 21 July, the Grand Mosque in Colombo said today.

The Grand Mosque said that sine the New Moon was not sighted, Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate Haj on 21 July.

Eid ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. It is marked in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah.

On the tenth day of this month, Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha namaz at a mosque after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.

The celebrations that follow later include feasting on delicious food, giving charity to the poor and sharing one’s resources, food and celebrations with family, relatives, neighbours and friends. The history of the day started when Abraham or Prophet Ibrahim kept having a recurring dream of slaughtering his beloved son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God.

Ibrahim spoke to his son regarding the dream, explaining to him how God wanted him to make the sacrifice and Ismael, who was just as much a man of God, agreed with his father and asked him to comply with the wishes of Allah. Shaitan (the devil) tempted Ibrahim and tried to dissuade him from making the sacrifice but he tried to shun it away by pelting it with stones. (Colombo Gazette)