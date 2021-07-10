Kaushi appointed coordinating secretary to the PM

Actress, model and former TV presenter Kaushi Weddikkaraarachchi has been appointed as a coordinating secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Weddikkaraarachchi posted a message and image on her Facebook after receiving the appointment letter.
Yep, fully qualified. This country is a joke.
They can’t carry on forever. Forcing this fools to do the right things is extremely vital for China’s progress and leadership in Asia. It is a matter of time, just wait and see. When the dragon grap them on their neck, they just can’t do anything other than being honest and working hard.
You are fooling yourselves, if you think that you can show your head to China and tail to the Americans to carry on your laziness, foolishness and dishonesty forever.
South Asia is under the curse. The political leaders and media personnels dislike having honest, hard working and wise people around them. The West must get all the credits for screwing two billion people by corrupt and foolish leaders. The CCP leaders know how to utilise the Chinese people. Eventually, the CCP will utilise you all in due time. Meanwhile enjoy your ignorance, laziness, foolishness and dishonesty.
Think about it…
Why Basil Rajapaksa needs to keep the American citizenship, if he has the knowledge, ability and integrity to turn Sri Lanka like Singapore? Clearly, he has a plan, making as much as money to show off Rohitha Rajapaksa and leaving the country.