India vs Sri Lanka cricket series rescheduled

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to reschedule the dates of the ODI and T20I series between both countries.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that the move is aimed at providing more time for the Sri Lanka national players and the support staff to complete the required health protocols before getting onto the field after two team members (Batting Coach and Data Analyst) tested positive for Covid.

Accordingly, the series which was to start on the 13th July 2021, will now be held, as per the, below schedule.

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME 18th July 2021 01st ODI RPICS, COLOMBO DAY NIGHT 20th July 2021 02nd ODI RPICS, COLOMBO DAY NIGHT 23rd July 2021 03rd ODI RPICS, COLOMBO DAY NIGHT 25th July 2021 01st T20 RPICS, COLOMBO NIGHT 27th July 2021 02nd T20 RPICS, COLOMBO NIGHT 29th July 2021 03rd T20 RPICS, COLOMBO NIGHT

Commenting on the changed schedule, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, said: “We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket.”

Commenting on the BCCI’s cooperation in this regard, Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket said: ‘We are grateful for the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.’

He also said the rescheduling of the series was a measure taken to ensure the safety of the players, officials, and the continuity of the tour.