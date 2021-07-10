Ban on import of chemical fertilizer and pesticide will not be reversed

The ban on the import of chemical fertilizer and pesticide will not be reversed, the Government said today.

The Government said that there is no truth to reports that the new Minister of Finance, Basil Rajapaksha has reversed the decision taken by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksha to ban the import of chemical fertilizer and pesticide with the objective of building a green socio – economy in Sri Lanka.

“Whatever the circumstances may be the Government does not contemplate reverting the decision to convert to organic agriculture sans chemical fertilizer and Pesticide,” the Government said.

The Government said that the decision was taken to ban the import of chemical fertilizer and pesticide as an initial measure to keep the promise given by the President to the people before the Presidential Election in his policy document – ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ for a green socio – economic system.

The new Minister of Finance, after assuming office discussed with the Ministers and

Members of the Parliament about the present and future actions of the government.

There were several arguments and counter arguments and opinions expressed at

the meeting.

Subsequently five ministerial sub-committees were appointed to devise the right steps to be taken after reviewing all the ideas and opinions.

The Government said that at the meeting on one opposed the policy of building a green economy. (Colombo Gazette)