Sri Lanka’s first online book library for children

Most parents can relate to the struggle of getting their kids to study virtually and keeping them focused on education, Wooks.lk offers a simple yet effective solution.

Sri Lanka’s first online book library platform exclusively for children was launched recently, making it easier for parents to keep their children interested in virtual learning.

Founder Boopathy Kahathuduwa is a Lawyer by profession and has been a CIMA lecturer for over a decade.

“Our platform offers interactive books in both Sinhala as well as English, read aloud by Elocution teachers of both languages. It also comprises traditional Sri Lankan folklore titles, as well as English storybooks, the first of its kind in Sri Lanka,” explained Founder Boopathy Kahathuduwa. “We also have our own set of educated and professional storytellers who have created fresh tales for our website,” he added.

Kahathuduwa noted a dire necessity in creating a platform for digitally available books for children across the island. Currently, each book uploaded to the website has been verified by qualified kindergarten teachers, language masters, categorised by age groups and available in both Sinhala and English languages. “We are in the process of expanding our library to include Tamil books as well,” he said.

The digital library covers storybooks that are available for free, along with a larger extensive selection that can be purchased. The free version also allows for sample stories and children’s colouring books that can be viewed online.

Wooks offers three monthly subscription packs that allow its viewers to have unlimited views of the entire library on any functional electronic device, with new titles added monthly. The Sinhala subscription is priced at Rs. 499 a month. The English subscription is priced at Rs. 699 a month. The subscription for both languages is Rs. 999 a month. Wooks.lk recommends using a laptop or a device with a large screen for an enhanced experience.

“We intend to enable every child to read, so if there is a child out there who wants to read but cannot afford to purchase books, our platform will provide free access. Teachers can reach out to us and we will give our entire library free of charge to the student, rural schools, nursery or children’s home.”

In line with their vision, Wooks.lk is providing its platform free of charge to government schools; and for private schools and pre-schools at a special rate. They also offer individual teaching materials such as Work Books on request. “We had our first online story reading session for Grade 1 and 2 children at Thurstan College, Colombo. It was a massive success, Parents, Teachers and the kids loved it.”

“We’ve come to realise there’s a deeper impact in terms of teaching our children good habits and mannerisms in a fun and interactive way, apart from sharing knowledge online. We aim to therefore utilise this platform in such a way that it beneficially impacts its users,” Kahathuduwa concluded. For more information visit www.wooks.lk