Sri Lanka cricket team’s data analyst tests positive for Covid

The data analyst of the Sri Lanka cricket team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that G. T. Niroshan tested positive for Covid after a PCR test was carried out on him.

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, PCR tests were carried out on the national players, coaches, and support staff yesterday.

The tests were carried out after batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for the virus.

Flower was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him yesterday when he showed mild symptoms of the virus.

He was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England. (Colombo Gazette)