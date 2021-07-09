Lanka Premier League 2021 postponed to November

The Lanka Premier League 2021, which was expected to commence on the 29th July 2021, has been postponed to November.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said the LPL will now be held from 19th November to 12th December 2021.

The Governing Council of the Lanka Premier League is of the view that rescheduling the tournament will enable more players from leading cricket-playing nations to take part in the league.

The Council made this decision after assessing that at least one similar premier league and several international tours will be played among the cricketing nations during August 2021, during the period, which the LPL 2nd edition was expected to be played.

The Innovative Production Group, the LPL Event Rights Holder, supports the decision of the SLC.

“IPG supports SLC’s decision to postpone the second edition of LPL. The success of the League is of paramount importance. We thank the SLC, Sri Lankan Government, players, franchisees, and sponsors for their support,” said Anil Mohan, Founder, and CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, the official promoters of the LPL. (Colombo Gazette)