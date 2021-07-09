Kandy to get Moderna vaccine and Mannar and Vavuniya Pfizer

The Moderna vaccine will be administered in the Kandy District while the remaining doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in Mannar and Vavuniya.

The Pfizer vaccine has been administered on 2171 people in Sri Lanka so far while the Moderna vaccine is yet to arrive in the country.

This was revealed during a discussion held with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The President’s Office said that vaccines scheduled to be received by Sri Lanka this month will be made available to the public in high risk areas.

Accordingly, the President has said that 200,000 doses out of the total two million Sinopharm vaccines to be received on July 11 will be allocated for the Colombo District, 500,000 for Gampaha and 300,000 for Kalutara in order to complete the vaccination of all persons over the age of 30 in the Western Province before the 30th of this month.

A total of 100,000 vaccines each have been allocated for Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Anuradhapura, Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Badulla and Matale Districts and two hundred thousand vaccines have been allocated for the Kurunegala District.

Sri Lanka is to receive 1.47 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine within the next two weeks. Out of this, 600,000 doses will be allocated for the Colombo District for those who have received the first dose. The President instructed the authorities to ensure that the balance is given as the first and second dose for the people in the Kegalle District.

It was decided to administer future vaccine doses which will arrive in Sri Lanka in a scientific manner, taking into account the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Rajapaksa also instructed that steps be taken to provide more space for the resumption of economic activities as a significant percentage of doses have already been given to the people. It was also discussed the need to brief the foreign diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka on the local vaccination drive and the current situation in the country.

Ministers Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Prasanna Ranatunga, Namal Rajapaksa, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Channa Jayasumana, Sisira Jayakody, MP Madhura Withanage, Senior Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to Health Ministry Major General (rtd.) Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Commanders of the three Armed Forces, the Inspector-General of Police and the heads of health sector were also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)