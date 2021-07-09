Institutional and legal framework of Ministries under MR and Basil amended

The institutional and legal framework of the Ministries under Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister Basil Rajapaksa have been amended.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a new gazette amending the institutional and legal framework of the Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation which comes under Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Finance Ministry which comes under Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the National Planning Department, Department of Census and Statistics, Institute of Policy Studies, Sustainable Development Council, Office of Comptroller General, Department of Valuation, Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standard Monitoring Board, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, Welfare Benefits Board, Public Service Mutual Provident Fund, Buddha Sasana Fund, Buddhist Renaissance Fund and Central Cultural Fund will operate under the Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.

Meanwhile, the General Treasury, Department of Fiscal Policy, Department of National Budget, Department of Management Services, Department of External Resources, Department of Public Finance, Department of Treasury Operations, Department of Public Accounts, Department of Trade and Investment Policies, Department of Information Technology Management. Department of Legal Affairs. Department of Management Auditing, Department of Development Finance, Department of Inland Revenue, Sri Lanka Customs, Department of Excise, National Lotteries Board, Development Lotteries Board, Import and Export Control Department, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, All State Banks, Financial, Insurance and their subsidiaries and related institutions, Sri Lanka Insurance Board, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, Credit Information Bureau, Department of Registrar Companies, Security and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance, Lady Lochore Fund, Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and Terrorism Fund, National Insurance Trust Fund, Employees’ Trust Fund, Shrama Vasana Fund, National Health Development Fund, Kidney Fund, Tea Shakthi Fund, Kapruka Fund, Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund, Skills Development Fund Ltd., Local Loans and Development Fund, Inventors’ Fund, Thurusaviya Fund, Department of Telecommunications, Wildlife Trust, Sri Lanka Media Training Institute, Internal Trade Department, Pulse Crops, Grain Research and Production Authority, Janatha Fertilizer Enterprises Ltd and Protection of Children National Trust Fund have been gazetted under the Finance Ministry.

The amendment was made to a gazette notice issued by the President on Wednesday.

Basil Rajapaksa took oaths yesterday as the Finance Minister while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa took oaths as the Minister of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation. (Colombo Gazette)