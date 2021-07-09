Government to expedite process to bring back tourists

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Sri Lanka is expedite the process to bring back tourists to the country, the Tourism Ministry said today.

According to the Tourism Ministry, a new system is being implemented to bring tourists back to Sri Lanka.

Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga met local representatives of international airlines today to discuss the steps to be taken to open Sri Lanka for tourists once again.

The Government hopes to bring a considerable amount of tourists to Sri Lanka by the end of this year.

In order to attract more tourists, Sri Lanka will look to introduce a practical health system for the visitors to follow.

Special travel packages are also to be introduced to draw more tourists to Sri Lanka.

The Tourism Ministry said that a lab will be established at the Bandaranaike International Airport to conduct PCR tests and receive the report in three hours.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of the staff of the tourism industry will commence tomorrow (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)