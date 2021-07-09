Government MP expected to cross

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A Government Member of Parliament is expected to cross and sit in the opposition as an independent MP over the next few weeks, sources said.

Colombo Gazette learns that the ruling party MP is likely to sit as an independent MP in Parliament.

The move comes as a rift in the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition continues to widen.

There has been some opposition to Basil Rajapaksa’s entry to Parliament and appointment as the Finance Minister.

Additionally, there has also been a rift in the SLPP over the fuel price hike and on other matters.

Well informed sources said that efforts are being taken to prevent a split in the SLPP. (Colombo Gazette)