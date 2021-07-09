Foreign hit squad killed Haiti’s President

It is not yet clear who planned the attack or what motivated it. Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, however, told the BBC that the 53-year-old president may have been targeted because he was fighting “oligarchs” in the country.

On Thursday, police presented some of the suspects to the media along with weapons, passports and other evidence. “We will strengthen our investigation and search techniques to intercept the other eight mercenaries,” Mr Charles said.

“It was a full, well-equipped commando, with more than six cars and a lot of equipment,” Haiti’s elections minister Mathias Pierre said.

Colombia’s government later said at least six members of the hit squad appeared to be retired members of its military. The country is assisting with Haiti’s investigation efforts.

The US state department, meanwhile, said it could not confirm if any of its citizens had been held. Investigators are still searching for the masterminds of the killing, which has triggered some civil unrest in what is the poorest nation in the Americas.