Sri Lanka asserts no threat of terrorism reported

Sri Lanka says, based on intelligence reports, there is no threat of terrorism reported in the country.

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) stated that based on intelligence gathering there has not been any reports on terrorist activities or such related threats.

He was responding to an updated travel advise on Sri Lanka issued by the US State Department which maintained the terrorist threat level.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombo stated in a twitter message yesterday (7) that the updated travel advisory for Sri Lanka from Level-4 to Level-3 was solely due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and that there was no change to the terrorist threat level.

“Although the US Travel Advisory regarding Sri Lanka has been issued due to COVID-19 situation, the threat on terrorism is also included by default,” the Sri Lanka Defence Ministry said.

The US State Department maintained that terrorists may attack with little or no warning in Sri Lanka, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas. (Colombo Gazette)