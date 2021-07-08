Sports Minister asserts young cricketers must be given time

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa today asserted that young cricketers must be given time to perform better on the field.

Rajapaksa briefed Parliament today on the steps being taken to improve cricket even as the team suffered consecutive losses.

The Sports Minister said that there has not been a long term plan for Sri Lanka Cricket.

He said that over the past few years there have been several changes in the team and administration.

This includes the appointment of 10 captains of the Sri Lanka Cricket team over a 5 year period since 2014.

He also noted that over 100 players have been tried out over a period of 5 years.

The Sports Minister said that the current young team must be given time to perform.

He also said that focus will be placed on discipline and if there is a breach in discipline then stern action will be taken even if the player is popular.

Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka is also looking at recruiting local coaching staff.

The current coaching staff consists of foreigners and there have been concerns some players are unable to communicate with them because of a language barrier. (Colombo Gazette)