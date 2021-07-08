Shasheendra Rajapaksa gets a new State Ministry portfolio

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was appointed today as the State Minister of Organic Fertilizer Production, Supply, and Regulation and the Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion, and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology for Agriculture.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Professor Mohan De Silva also took oaths today as the State Minister of Coast Conservation and Low-Lying Lands Development.

The duties and functions of the two State Ministries were gazetted yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)