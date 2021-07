A 21-hour water cut is to be enforced in parts of Colombo on 10th July, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

The water cut will be enforced in Colombo 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 from 9.00 AM on 10th July.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says the water cut is being enforced to carry out urgent maintenance. (Colombo Gazette)