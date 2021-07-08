No quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Sri Lanka

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Sri Lanka will not require to be quarantined if they are fully vaccinated and their on arrival (day one) PCR test report is negative.

The Ministry of Health today issued a new set of quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Sri Lankans, including seafarers arriving by air or Dual Citizens (if using the Sri Lankan passport to arrive), do not need to obtain prior approval from the Foreign Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Health also said that all travellers should carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test report in the English language done within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

Travellers who have received the recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine are required to carry the original vaccination certificate / card or a verifiable evidence of vaccination.

If the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccination are completed and departs from abroad two weeks after completion of vaccination, they will be considered as “fully vaccinated”.

While no further quarantine is necessary for fully vaccinated travellers they have to conduct a PCR test on Day 7 after arriving in Sri Lanka from a Ministry of Health approved laboratory. (Colombo Gazette)