Basil takes oaths as a Member of Parliament

Basil Rajapaksa took oaths today as a Member of Parliament.

He took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The name of Basil Rajapaksa had been submitted to the Elections Commission to fill the vacant Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National List seat in Parliament.

SLPP member Jayantha Ketagoda had earlier resigned from his National List seat to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

Ketagoda had handed over his resignation letter to Parliament Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake this week.

SLPP MP, Professor Ranjith Bandara was earlier expected to step down to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to return to Parliament.

Basil Rajapaksa left for the US in May on a private visit and returned to the country recently. (Colombo Gazette)