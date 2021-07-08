Basil takes oaths as a Member of Parliament

Basil Rajapaksa took oaths today as a Member of Parliament.
He took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.
The name of Basil Rajapaksa had been submitted to the Elections Commission to fill the vacant Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National List seat in Parliament.
SLPP member Jayantha Ketagoda had earlier resigned from his National List seat to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.
Ketagoda had handed over his resignation letter to Parliament Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake this week.
SLPP MP, Professor Ranjith Bandara was earlier expected to step down to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to return to Parliament.
Basil Rajapaksa left for the US in May on a private visit and returned to the country recently. (Colombo Gazette)
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa knows nothing will change other than fulfilling Basil’s dream. The message is clear from the President’s body language while giving the appointment letter to Basil Rajapaksa. The same mindset but different face, nothing will change. The country is in trouble, a disaster is imminent. Nothing will change by changing the faces. In fact, Sri Lanka has been changing the faces since the independence and gone nowhere. Sad day for Sri Lanka, South Asia and humanity. For the centuries, people were fooled by the West in the name of democracy. Now the corrupt men have found a backdoor to become ministers without being elected by the people. The truth is, people are fooling themselves, if they still think that their Buddha and democracy will make them to become a developed country.